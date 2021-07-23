Coronavirus News: DC schools' COVID-19 measures | Md. funding schools' COVID-19 testing | Uptick in cases in DC region | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 2:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 38 28 .576
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 35 32 .522
Round Rock (Texas) 34 33 .507
El Paso (San Diego) 27 38 .415 10½
Albuquerque (Colorado) 27 39 .409 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 41 26 .612
Tacoma (Seattle) 35 31 .530
Las Vegas (Oakland) 34 32 .515
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 34 .485
Sacramento (San Francisco) 28 38 .424 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 8, Sacramento 4

Oklahoma City 10, Reno 3

Albuquerque 7, Sugar Land 6, 10 innings

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 1

Las Vegas 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Oklahoma City 4

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, susp.

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 8, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 7

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Dept. staffing surge won’t address passport backlog ‘overnight,’ union warns

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up