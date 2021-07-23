Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|32
|.522
|3½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|33
|.507
|4½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|27
|38
|.415
|10½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|39
|.409
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|35
|31
|.530
|5½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|34
|32
|.515
|6½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|32
|34
|.485
|8½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|28
|38
|.424
|12½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock 8, Sacramento 4
Oklahoma City 10, Reno 3
Albuquerque 7, Sugar Land 6, 10 innings
Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 1
Las Vegas 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 5, Oklahoma City 4
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, susp.
El Paso 9, Albuquerque 4
Round Rock 8, Reno 4
Sacramento 8, Tacoma 7
|Friday’s Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
