Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 38 28 .576 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 35 32 .522 3½ Round Rock (Texas) 34 33 .507 4½ El Paso (San Diego) 27 38 .415 10½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 27 39 .409 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 41 26 .612 — Tacoma (Seattle) 35 31 .530 5½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 34 32 .515 6½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 34 .485 8½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 28 38 .424 12½

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 8, Sacramento 4

Oklahoma City 10, Reno 3

Albuquerque 7, Sugar Land 6, 10 innings

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 1

Las Vegas 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Oklahoma City 4

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, susp.

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 8, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 7

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

