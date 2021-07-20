Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 37 27 .578 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 37 27 .578 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 34 31 .523 3½ Round Rock (Texas) 32 33 .492 5½ El Paso (San Diego) 26 37 .413 10½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 26 38 .406 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 41 24 .631 — Tacoma (Seattle) 34 30 .531 6½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 33 32 .508 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 33 .492 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 27 37 .422 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Sacramento 0

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 0

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 7

El Paso 3, Las Vegas 2

Monday’s Games

Reno 7, Oklahoma City 5

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 5

Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 2

Round Rock 7, Sacramento 5

Las Vegas 7, El Paso 4

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

