Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|37
|27
|.578
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|34
|31
|.523
|3½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|32
|33
|.492
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|26
|37
|.413
|10½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|26
|38
|.406
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|34
|30
|.531
|6½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|33
|32
|.508
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|32
|33
|.492
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|27
|37
|.422
|13½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Round Rock 14, Sacramento 0
Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 0
Reno 10, Oklahoma City 3
Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 7
El Paso 3, Las Vegas 2
|Monday’s Games
Reno 7, Oklahoma City 5
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 5
Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 2
Round Rock 7, Sacramento 5
Las Vegas 7, El Paso 4
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
