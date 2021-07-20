Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 1:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 37 27 .578
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 34 31 .523
Round Rock (Texas) 32 33 .492
El Paso (San Diego) 26 37 .413 10½
Albuquerque (Colorado) 26 38 .406 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 41 24 .631
Tacoma (Seattle) 34 30 .531
Las Vegas (Oakland) 33 32 .508 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 33 .492 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 27 37 .422 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Sacramento 0

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 0

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 7

El Paso 3, Las Vegas 2

Monday’s Games

Reno 7, Oklahoma City 5

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 5

Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 2

Round Rock 7, Sacramento 5

Las Vegas 7, El Paso 4

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

Library of Congress has a new chief for its Digital Innovation Lab

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

National Guard readies severe budget measures to cover this year's Capitol security costs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up