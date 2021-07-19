Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|34
|30
|.531
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|31
|33
|.484
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|26
|36
|.419
|9½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|26
|37
|.413
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|33
|30
|.524
|6½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|32
|32
|.500
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|32
|32
|.500
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|27
|36
|.429
|12½
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City 8, Reno 7
Albuquerque 10, Sugar Land 7
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento 8, Round Rock 5
Las Vegas 12, El Paso 2
|Sunday’s Games
Round Rock 14, Sacramento 0
Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 0
Reno 10, Oklahoma City 3
Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 7
El Paso 3, Las Vegas 2
|Monday’s Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
