Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 1:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 36 27 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 34 30 .531
Round Rock (Texas) 31 33 .484
El Paso (San Diego) 26 36 .419
Albuquerque (Colorado) 26 37 .413 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 40 24 .625
Tacoma (Seattle) 33 30 .524
Las Vegas (Oakland) 32 32 .500 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 32 .500 8
Sacramento (San Francisco) 27 36 .429 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Reno 7

Albuquerque 10, Sugar Land 7

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento 8, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 12, El Paso 2

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Sacramento 0

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 0

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 7

El Paso 3, Las Vegas 2

Monday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up