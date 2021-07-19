Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 36 27 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 36 27 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 34 30 .531 2½ Round Rock (Texas) 31 33 .484 5½ El Paso (San Diego) 26 36 .419 9½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 26 37 .413 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 40 24 .625 — Tacoma (Seattle) 33 30 .524 6½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 32 32 .500 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 32 .500 8 Sacramento (San Francisco) 27 36 .429 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Reno 7

Albuquerque 10, Sugar Land 7

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento 8, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 12, El Paso 2

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Sacramento 0

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 0

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 7

El Paso 3, Las Vegas 2

Monday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

