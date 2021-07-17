Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 1:34 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 35 26 .574
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 33 29 .532
Round Rock (Texas) 30 32 .484
El Paso (San Diego) 25 35 .417
Albuquerque (Colorado) 25 36 .410 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 39 23 .629
Tacoma (Seattle) 33 28 .541
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 31 31 .500 8
Las Vegas (Oakland) 30 32 .484 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 26 35 .426 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Reno 3

Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 5

Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2, 1st game

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 2nd game

Round Rock 5, Sacramento 1

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 1

Friday’s Games

Reno 4, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 2

Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 2

Round Rock 9, Sacramento 6

Las Vegas 9, El Paso 5

Saturday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

