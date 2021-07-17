Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|33
|29
|.532
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|30
|32
|.484
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|25
|35
|.417
|9½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|25
|36
|.410
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|33
|28
|.541
|5½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|31
|31
|.500
|8
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|30
|32
|.484
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|26
|35
|.426
|12½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City 6, Reno 3
Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 5
Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2, 1st game
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 2nd game
Round Rock 5, Sacramento 1
Las Vegas 5, El Paso 1
|Friday’s Games
Reno 4, Oklahoma City 3
Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 2
Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 2
Round Rock 9, Sacramento 6
Las Vegas 9, El Paso 5
|Saturday’s Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Round Rock at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
