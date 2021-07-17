Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 35 26 .574 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Reno 3

Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 5

Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2, 1st game

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 2nd game

Round Rock 5, Sacramento 1

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 1

Friday’s Games

Reno 4, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 2

Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 2

Round Rock 9, Sacramento 6

Las Vegas 9, El Paso 5

Saturday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

