Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 34 26 .567 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 34 26 .567 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 33 28 .541 1½ Round Rock (Texas) 29 32 .475 5½ El Paso (San Diego) 25 34 .421 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 25 35 .417 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 38 23 .623 — Tacoma (Seattle) 32 28 .533 5½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 30 31 .492 8 Las Vegas (Oakland) 30 31 .492 8 Sacramento (San Francisco) 26 34 .433 11½

___

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two

Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3

Reno 7, Las Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Sugarland 3, Tacoma 1

Albuquerque 3, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 4

Oklahoma City 3, El Paso 1

Reno 9, Las Vegas 7

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Reno 3

Albuquerque 8, Sugarland 5

Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2, game one

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, game two

Round Rock 5, Sacramento 1

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 1

Friday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

