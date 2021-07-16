Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|33
|28
|.541
|1½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|29
|32
|.475
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|25
|34
|.421
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|25
|35
|.417
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|32
|28
|.533
|5½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|30
|31
|.492
|8
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|30
|31
|.492
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|26
|34
|.433
|11½
___
|Monday’s Games
El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one
Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two
Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4
Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2
Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3
Reno 7, Las Vegas 5
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugarland 3, Tacoma 1
Albuquerque 3, Round Rock 2
Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 4
Oklahoma City 3, El Paso 1
Reno 9, Las Vegas 7
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City 6, Reno 3
Albuquerque 8, Sugarland 5
Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2, game one
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, game two
Round Rock 5, Sacramento 1
Las Vegas 5, El Paso 1
Friday’s Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
