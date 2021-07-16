Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 1:43 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 34 26 .567
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 33 28 .541
Round Rock (Texas) 29 32 .475
El Paso (San Diego) 25 34 .421
Albuquerque (Colorado) 25 35 .417 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 38 23 .623
Tacoma (Seattle) 32 28 .533
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 30 31 .492 8
Las Vegas (Oakland) 30 31 .492 8
Sacramento (San Francisco) 26 34 .433 11½

___

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two

Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3

Reno 7, Las Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Sugarland 3, Tacoma 1

Albuquerque 3, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 4

Oklahoma City 3, El Paso 1

Reno 9, Las Vegas 7

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Reno 3

Albuquerque 8, Sugarland 5

Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2, game one

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, game two

Round Rock 5, Sacramento 1

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 1

Friday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

