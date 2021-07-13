Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 12:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 33 25 .569
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 31 28 .525
Round Rock (Texas) 28 31 .475
El Paso (San Diego) 25 32 .439
Albuquerque (Colorado) 23 35 .397 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 37 22 .627
Tacoma (Seattle) 31 26 .544 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 29 .500
Las Vegas (Oakland) 29 30 .492 8
Sacramento (San Francisco) 25 33 .431 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 14, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 16, Reno 5

Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 0, 1st game

Tacoma 10, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two

Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3

Reno 7, Las Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento. 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento. 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA piloting mobile security tools under shared services program

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Report raises questions about commanders' ability to handle legal decisions

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up