Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 33 25 .569 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 31 28 .525 2½ Round Rock (Texas) 28 31 .475 5½ El Paso (San Diego) 25 32 .439 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 23 35 .397 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 37 22 .627 — Tacoma (Seattle) 31 26 .544 5 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 29 .500 7½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 29 30 .492 8 Sacramento (San Francisco) 25 33 .431 11½

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 14, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 16, Reno 5

Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 0, 1st game

Tacoma 10, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two

Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3

Reno 7, Las Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento. 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento. 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas 10:05 p.m.

