Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 10:53 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 33 24 .579
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 30 27 .526 3
Round Rock (Texas) 28 30 .483
El Paso (San Diego) 24 31 .436 8
Albuquerque (Colorado) 22 35 .386 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 36 22 .621
Tacoma (Seattle) 30 26 .536 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 28 .509
Las Vegas (Oakland) 29 29 .500 7
Sacramento (San Francisco) 24 33 .421 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 7, Reno 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 14, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 16, Reno 5

Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 0, 1st game

Tacoma 10, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.

Monday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

