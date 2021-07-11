Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|27
|.526
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|30
|.483
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|24
|31
|.436
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|22
|35
|.386
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|30
|26
|.536
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|29
|28
|.509
|6½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|29
|29
|.500
|7
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|24
|33
|.421
|11½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3
Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 6
Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2
Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 5
Las Vegas 7, Reno 3, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento 14, Salt Lake 5
Las Vegas 16, Reno 5
Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 0, 1st game
Tacoma 10, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game
Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.
|Monday’s Games
Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.