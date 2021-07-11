Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 33 24 .579 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 33 24 .579 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 30 27 .526 3 Round Rock (Texas) 28 30 .483 5½ El Paso (San Diego) 24 31 .436 8 Albuquerque (Colorado) 22 35 .386 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 36 22 .621 — Tacoma (Seattle) 30 26 .536 5 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 28 .509 6½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 29 29 .500 7 Sacramento (San Francisco) 24 33 .421 11½

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 7, Reno 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 14, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 16, Reno 5

Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 0, 1st game

Tacoma 10, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.

Monday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

