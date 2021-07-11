Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 32 23 .582 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 32 23 .582 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 30 27 .526 3 Round Rock (Texas) 28 29 .491 5 El Paso (San Diego) 24 31 .436 8 Albuquerque (Colorado) 21 35 .375 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 36 21 .632 — Tacoma (Seattle) 29 25 .537 5½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 27 .518 6½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 28 29 .491 8 Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 33 .411 12½

Friday’s Games

Tacoma 1, Sugar Land 0

Albuquerque 2, Round Rock 1

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 7

Oklahoma City 15, El Paso 11

Las Vegas 12, Reno 10, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 7, Reno 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

