Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|27
|.526
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|29
|.491
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|24
|31
|.436
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|21
|35
|.375
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|28
|29
|.491
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|23
|33
|.411
|12½
___
|Friday’s Games
Tacoma 1, Sugar Land 0
Albuquerque 2, Round Rock 1
Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 7
Oklahoma City 15, El Paso 11
Las Vegas 12, Reno 10, 10 innings
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3
Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 6
Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2
Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 5
Las Vegas 7, Reno 3, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
