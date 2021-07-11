Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 1:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 32 23 .582
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 30 27 .526 3
Round Rock (Texas) 28 29 .491 5
El Paso (San Diego) 24 31 .436 8
Albuquerque (Colorado) 21 35 .375 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 36 21 .632
Tacoma (Seattle) 29 25 .537
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 27 .518
Las Vegas (Oakland) 28 29 .491 8
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 33 .411 12½

___

Friday’s Games

Tacoma 1, Sugar Land 0

Albuquerque 2, Round Rock 1

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 7

Oklahoma City 15, El Paso 11

Las Vegas 12, Reno 10, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 6

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 7, Reno 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up