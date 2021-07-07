Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 31 22 .585 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 31 22 .585 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 26 .519 3½ Round Rock (Texas) 27 27 .500 4½ El Paso (San Diego) 23 29 .442 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 19 34 .358 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 35 19 .648 — Tacoma (Seattle) 28 24 .538 6 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 26 27 .491 8½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 26 28 .481 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 30 .434 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 4, 10 innings

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Tacoma 15, Reno 7

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 3

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque 14, El Paso 3, game one

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 9

Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 1

Reno 6, Tacoma 4

Las Vegas 14, Sacramento 9

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

