Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 2:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 31 22 .585
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 26 .519
Round Rock (Texas) 27 27 .500
El Paso (San Diego) 23 29 .442
Albuquerque (Colorado) 19 34 .358 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 35 19 .648
Tacoma (Seattle) 28 24 .538 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 26 27 .491
Las Vegas (Oakland) 26 28 .481 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 30 .434 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 4, 10 innings

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Tacoma 15, Reno 7

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 3

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque 14, El Paso 3, game one

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 9

Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 1

Reno 6, Tacoma 4

Las Vegas 14, Sacramento 9

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

DHS sees more employee engagement successes, even in a pandemic year

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Soldiers' shirts may be the next thing connected to the internet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up