Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 1:35 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 30 22 .577
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 25 .528
Round Rock (Texas) 27 26 .509
El Paso (San Diego) 23 28 .451
Albuquerque (Colorado) 18 34 .346 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 34 19 .642
Tacoma (Seattle) 28 23 .549 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 25 27 .481
Las Vegas (Oakland) 25 28 .472 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 29 .442 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma 7, Reno 3

Las Vegas 15, Sacramenton 14, 10 innings

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 3

Albuquerque 12, El Paso 5

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 4, 10 innings

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Tacoma 15, Reno 7

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

