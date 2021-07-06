Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 30 22 .577 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 30 22 .577 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 25 .528 2½ Round Rock (Texas) 27 26 .509 3½ El Paso (San Diego) 23 28 .451 6½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 18 34 .346 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 34 19 .642 — Tacoma (Seattle) 28 23 .549 5 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 25 27 .481 8½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 25 28 .472 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 29 .442 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma 7, Reno 3

Las Vegas 15, Sacramenton 14, 10 innings

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 3

Albuquerque 12, El Paso 5

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 4, 10 innings

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Tacoma 15, Reno 7

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

