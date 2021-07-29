Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|41
|31
|.569
|2
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|39
|34
|.534
|4½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|34
|38
|.472
|9
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|32
|40
|.444
|11
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|41
|.423
|12½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|28
|45
|.384
|15½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|45
|25
|.643
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|37
|34
|.521
|9½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|33
|41
|.446
|15
|Rochester (Washington)
|30
|42
|.417
|17
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|49
|.329
|23½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|49
|24
|.671
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|42
|31
|.575
|7
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|40
|32
|.556
|8½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|38
|36
|.514
|11½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|37
|37
|.500
|12½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|28
|43
|.394
|20
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|46
|.361
|22½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.
Syracuse 10, Scranton/W-B 8
Jacksonville 14, Charlotte 5
Toledo 9, Omaha 3
Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Norfolk 3, Durham 1
Iowa 3, Louisville 2
St. Paul 16, Indianapolis 1
Nashville 4, Columbus 3
Gwinnett 1, Memphis 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Worcester 1
Norfolk 4, Durham 3, 1st game
Norfolk 2, Durham 0, 2nd game
Scranton/W-B 9, Syracuse 8, 10 innings
Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1
Omaha 14, Toledo 12
Lehigh Valley 5, Rochester 3
Louisville 17, Iowa 5
St. Paul 10, Indianapolis 5
Columbus 6, Nashville 2
Memphis 8, Gwinnett 7
|Thursday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
