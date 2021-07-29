Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 43 29 .597 — Toledo (Detroit) 41 31…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 43 29 .597 — Toledo (Detroit) 41 31 .569 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 39 34 .534 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 34 38 .472 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 32 40 .444 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 30 41 .423 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 28 45 .384 15½ Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 46 24 .657 — Buffalo (Toronto) 45 25 .643 1 Worcester (Boston) 37 34 .521 9½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 33 41 .446 15 Rochester (Washington) 30 42 .417 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 24 49 .329 23½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 49 24 .671 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 42 31 .575 7 Jacksonville (Miami) 40 32 .556 8½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 38 36 .514 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 37 37 .500 12½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 28 43 .394 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 26 46 .361 22½

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.

Syracuse 10, Scranton/W-B 8

Jacksonville 14, Charlotte 5

Toledo 9, Omaha 3

Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Norfolk 3, Durham 1

Iowa 3, Louisville 2

St. Paul 16, Indianapolis 1

Nashville 4, Columbus 3

Gwinnett 1, Memphis 0

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Worcester 1

Norfolk 4, Durham 3, 1st game

Norfolk 2, Durham 0, 2nd game

Scranton/W-B 9, Syracuse 8, 10 innings

Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1

Omaha 14, Toledo 12

Lehigh Valley 5, Rochester 3

Louisville 17, Iowa 5

St. Paul 10, Indianapolis 5

Columbus 6, Nashville 2

Memphis 8, Gwinnett 7

Thursday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

