Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 25 .615 — Toledo (Detroit) 36 29 .554 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 34 32 .515 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 32 .508 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 28 37 .431 12 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 37 .422 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 38 .415 13 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 42 21 .667 — Buffalo (Toronto) 39 25 .609 3½ Worcester (Boston) 35 29 .547 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 38 .424 15½ Rochester (Washington) 27 38 .415 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 43 .348 20½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 45 20 .692 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 26 .606 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 34 31 .523 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 32 34 .485 13½ Memphis (St. Louis) 30 36 .455 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 38 .387 19½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 40 .385 20

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 12, Buffalo 2, 1st game

Buffalo 4, Lehigh Valley 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, ppd.

Rochester 6, Syracuse 2

Indianapolis 12, Omaha 5

St. Paul 7, Columbus 6

Memphis 12, Norfolk 6

Toledo 3, Iowa 0

Durham 6, Jacksonville 3

Gwinnett 13, Charlotte 12

Louisville 4, Nashville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 2, Louisville 1

St. Paul 6, Omaha 4

Durham 4, Charlotte 3

Buffalo 14, Syracuse 1

Scranton W/B 7, Rochester 6

Lehigh Valley 14, Worcester 5

Jacksonville 4, Nashville 0

Indianapolis 12, Toledo 11, 10 innings

Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd.

Iowa 15, Columbus 7

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s scores

Iowa at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

