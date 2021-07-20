Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|36
|29
|.554
|4
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|34
|32
|.515
|6½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|33
|32
|.508
|7
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|28
|37
|.431
|12
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|27
|37
|.422
|12½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|27
|38
|.415
|13
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|39
|25
|.609
|3½
|Worcester (Boston)
|35
|29
|.547
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|28
|38
|.424
|15½
|Rochester (Washington)
|27
|38
|.415
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|43
|.348
|20½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|45
|20
|.692
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|40
|26
|.606
|5½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|34
|31
|.523
|11
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|32
|34
|.485
|13½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|30
|36
|.455
|15½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|24
|38
|.387
|19½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|40
|.385
|20
___
|Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 12, Buffalo 2, 1st game
Buffalo 4, Lehigh Valley 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, ppd.
Rochester 6, Syracuse 2
Indianapolis 12, Omaha 5
St. Paul 7, Columbus 6
Memphis 12, Norfolk 6
Toledo 3, Iowa 0
Durham 6, Jacksonville 3
Gwinnett 13, Charlotte 12
Louisville 4, Nashville 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Memphis 2, Louisville 1
St. Paul 6, Omaha 4
Durham 4, Charlotte 3
Buffalo 14, Syracuse 1
Scranton W/B 7, Rochester 6
Lehigh Valley 14, Worcester 5
Jacksonville 4, Nashville 0
Indianapolis 12, Toledo 11, 10 innings
Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd.
Iowa 15, Columbus 7
|Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s scores
Iowa at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.