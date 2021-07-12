Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Trading of Benfica shares…

Trading of Benfica shares temporarily suspended after arrest

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 7:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese securities market commission temporarily suspended trading of the shares of Benfica, Portugal’s most successful soccer club, on Monday following the arrest of its president.

Luís Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest Saturday on bail of three million euros ($3.5 million) while being investigated as part of “Operation Red Card” for alleged fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

The securities market commission said it suspended trading because of possible “irregularities” that could affect the management of Benfica, which itself was not under investigation.

The suspension was lifted about two hours later “due to information incorporated to the market.” The commission did not elaborate.

Defense lawyer Manuel Silva said the Benfica president denied any wrongdoing. The 72-year-old Vieira has run the club since 2003.

Former soccer star Rui Costa, who was a vice president, has taken over the running of the club.

American businessman John Textor has publicly said he is considering buying shares of Benfica and that he would like to meet with club officials.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up