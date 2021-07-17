Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Torrence leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying in Mile-High return

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 12:48 AM

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night at Bandimere Speedway in the return of the Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals.

Torrence, the 2019 winner at the track, had a 3.777-second run at 327.11 mph. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Hagan led in Funny Car with a 3.966 at 319.22 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and Matt Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field with a 7.145 at 188.46 on an EBR.

