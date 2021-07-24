2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Sports » Toronto FC secures 2-1…

Toronto FC secures 2-1 win over Chicago, Deleon scores

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:31 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Deleon scored once and Toronto FC edged the Chicago Fire 2-1 Saturday.

Yeferson Soteldo gave Toronto (3-8-4) a 1-0 lead in the second minute. Nick DeLeon put Toronto up 2-0 in the 76th minute, assisted by Patrick Mullins.

Alvaro Medran put the Fire (3-9-3) on the scoreboard in the 77th minute.

The Fire outshot Toronto 24-6, with 12 shots on goal to three for Toronto.

Alex Bono had 11 saves for Toronto. Bobby Shuttleworth made one save for the Fire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

