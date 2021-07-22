Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Top seed Collins advances to Palermo quarterfinals

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 6:11 PM

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States remained on track for her first WTA final after reaching the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Collins beat Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-1, and will face another Australian, seventh-seeded Astra Sharma on Friday.

Sharma, the winner of her maiden title in Charleston in April, defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 6-4, 7-5.

Also, fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai of China beat Francesca Di Lorenzo of the U.S. 6-1, 6-2. Next up for the veteran is Olga Danilovic of Serbia.

