2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Thiago Andrade has goal…

Thiago Andrade has goal and assist, NYFC beats Crew 4-1

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 4-1 on Friday night.

Valentín Castellanos headed home Jesús Medina’s corner to open the scoring for NYCFC (8-5-2) in the 14th minute. It was with his second goal in two games and sixth of the season.

Thiago ran behind Alfredo Morales’ long pass and chipped it over the onrushing goalkeeper to double the lead in the 35th minute.

Thiago fed Keaton Parks, who slotted it home for a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute, and Santiago Rodríguez finished Maxi Moralez’s pass in the 71st minute. It was called offside on the field but overturned by a VAR decision.

Pedro Santos scored a penalty for the Crew (6-4-6) in second-half stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up