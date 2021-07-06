Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » The Latest: Spain and…

The Latest: Spain and Italy play in Euro 2020 semifinals

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Italy and Spain will face each other in a knockout match at the fourth straight European Championship.

Spain beat Italy at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 and went on to win the title each time. The Italians won five years ago at Euro 2016 but then lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Euro 2020 semifinal match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

The winner will face either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final. That match will also be played at Wembley.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

CISA sees zero trust adoption coming into focus under cyber executive order

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up