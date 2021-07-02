CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
The Latest: Euro 2020 quarterfinals start in St. Petersburg

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 4:02 AM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

The European Championship quarterfinals are coming with Spain taking on Switzerland and Italy facing Belgium.

The early match will be between three-time champion Spain and a Swiss team playing in the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time. The match will be played in St. Petersburg.

The late match will be in Munich. Both Italy and Belgium won all three of their group matches before advancing from the round of 16.

Italy won its only European title in 1968. Top-ranked Belgium has never won it but the team finished third at the World Cup three years ago.

