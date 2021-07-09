Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The Latest: ESPN, BBC extend Wimbledon broadcasting deals

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 10:47 AM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

ESPN and the BBC have extended their agreements with the All England Club for Wimbledon broadcasting rights.

ESPN said it signed a 12-year extension to continue showing the grass-court Grand Slam through 2035.

The BBC signed a three-year extension for domestic broadcasting rights in Britain through 2027. Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

——

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will try to reach his seventh Wimbledon final when he plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Centre Court.

That would put Djokovic tied for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight. Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

The other three semifinalists are playing in the last four at the All England Club for the first time.

In the early match, No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Both are trying to become the first man from their country to reach the Wimbledon final.

___

