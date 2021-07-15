Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
The Latest: Back to the links as British Open returns

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 2:18 AM

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

Under a blue sky and in front of a nearly full stand at the first tee, Richard Bland got the first British Open in two years under way at Royal St. George’s.

The Englishman slightly lost his footing as he drove into the left rough and was laughing as he walked back to his caddie. He chipped out onto the green and made par.

Some 32,000 spectators are expected as golf’s oldest championship makes its return after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus outbreak. It’s the biggest golf crowd at a major since the pandemic.

Bland was out in an all-English first group containing Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage. Sullivan made birdie.

