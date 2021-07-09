The Latest: 3 journalists at Euro 2020 positive for virus

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Italy’s media session at the national team’s headquarters will be held entirely by…

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Italy’s media session at the national team’s headquarters will be held entirely by video link after three journalists tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive results come from tests carried out ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal match between Italy and Spain in London. Only one of the journalists has returned to Italy. The other two are still in the British capital.

There is thought to be almost no risk to the players because they have all been vaccinated and are also in a bubble.

There would have been only a limited number of reporters allowed into the conference room at Coverciano. Others follow remotely.

