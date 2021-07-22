Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Swedish rookie Norrman and Spain’s Elvira lead Wales Open

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 4:52 PM

NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Swedish newcomer Vincent Norrman continued his remarkable start to life as a professional golfer as he took a share of the lead after the first round of the Wales Open on Thursday.

Norrman turned professional only in June but has already had a hole-in-one and a top five in the paid ranks and he was bogey free as he carded a 64 to get to 7 under at Celtic Manor.

That left him alongside Spaniard Nacho Elvira at the top of the leaderboard at the 2010 Ryder Cup venue, with England’s James Morrison leading the British challenge two shots back.

Ryder Cup hopeful Matt Wallace was in the group at 4 under alongside three more Englishmen in Sam Horsfield, Robert Rock and Jordan Wrisdale.

Elvira recorded two bogeys and a double but countered them with nine birdies and an eagle.

Morrison dropped a single shot in his 66 to sit alongside Finn Mikko Korhonen at 5 under.

