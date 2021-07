Sweden 3, Japan 1 Sweden 1 2 — 3 Japan 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Sweden, Eriksson, (Rolfo), 7th…

Sweden 3, Japan 1

Sweden 1 2 — 3 Japan 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Sweden, Eriksson, (Rolfo), 7th minute; 2, Japan, Tanaka, (Hasegawa), 23rd.

Second Half_3, Sweden, Blackstenius, (Rolfo), 53rd; 4, Sweden, Asllani, (penalty kick), 68th.

Yellow Cards_Ilestedt, Sweden, 29th; Iwabuchi, Japan, 38th.

Referee_Lucila Venegas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.