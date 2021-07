SWIMMING Men’s 400m Freestyle GOLD_Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia SILVER_Jack McLoughlin, Australia BRONZE_Kieran Smith, United States Men’s 400m Individual Medley GOLD_Chase Kalisz,…

SWIMMING

Men’s 400m Freestyle

GOLD_Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia

SILVER_Jack McLoughlin, Australia

BRONZE_Kieran Smith, United States

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

GOLD_Chase Kalisz, United States

SILVER_Jay Litherland, United States

BRONZE_Brendon Smith, Australia

