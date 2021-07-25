2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 7:30 PM

At Tokyo

Monday, Jul. 26

0 of 37 events

55 of 92 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 6 1 4 11
Japan 5 1 0 6
United States 4 2 4 10
South Korea 2 0 3 5
Russia 1 4 2 7
Italy 1 1 3 5
Australia 1 1 1 3
France 1 1 1 3
Hungary 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Austria 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Kosovo 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
Canada 0 2 0 2
Netherlands 0 2 0 2
Brazil 0 1 1 2
Taiwan 0 1 1 2
Britain 0 1 1 2
Indonesia 0 1 1 2
Serbia 0 1 1 2
Germany 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 2 2
Turkey 0 0 2 2
Ukraine 0 0 2 2
Belgium 0 1 0 1
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Colombia 0 1 0 1
Georgia 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Romania 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Mexico 0 0 1 1
Mongolia 0 0 1 1
Slovenia 0 0 1 1
Switzerland 0 0 1 1

