Stanley Cup Winners

2021 — Tampa Bay Lightning

2020 — Tampa Bay Lightning

2019 — St. Louis Blues

2018 — Washington Capitals

2017 — Pittsburgh Penguins

2016 — Pittsburgh Penguins

2015 — Chicago Blackhawks

2014 — Los Angeles Kings

2013 — Chicago Blackhawks

2012 — Los Angeles Kings

2011 — Boston Bruins

2010 — Chicago Blackhawks

2009 — Pittsburgh Penguins

2008 — Detroit Red Wings

2007 — Anaheim Ducks

2006 — Carolina Hurricanes

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Tampa Bay Lightning

2003 — New Jersey Devils

2002 — Detroit Red Wings

2001 — Colorado Avalanche

2000 — New Jersey Devils

1999 — Dallas Stars

1998 — Detroit Red Wings

1997 — Detroit Red Wings

1996 — Colorado Avalanche

1995 — New Jersey Devils

1994 — New York Rangers

1993 — Montreal Canadiens

1992 — Pittsburgh Penguins

1991 — Pittsburgh Penguins

1990 — Edmonton Oilers

1989 — Calgary Flames

1988 — Edmonton Oilers

1987 — Edmonton Oilers

1986 — Montreal Canadiens

1985 — Edmonton Oilers

1984 — Edmonton Oilers

1983 — New York Islanders

1982 — New York Islanders

1981 — New York Islanders

1980 — New York Islanders

1979 — Montreal Canadiens

1978 — Montreal Canadiens

1977 — Montreal Canadiens

1976 — Montreal Canadiens

1975 — Philadelphia Flyers

1974 — Philadelphia Flyers

1973 — Montreal Canadiens

1972 — Boston Bruins

1971 — Montreal Canadiens

1970 — Boston Bruins

1969 — Montreal Canadiens

1968 — Montreal Canadiens

1967 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1966 — Montreal Canadiens

1965 — Montreal Canadiens

1964 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1963 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1962 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1961 — Chicago Black Hawks

1960 — Montreal Canadiens

1959 — Montreal Canadiens

1958 — Montreal Canadiens

1957 — Montreal Canadiens

1956 — Montreal Canadiens

1955 — Detroit Red Wings

1954 — Detroit Red Wings

1953 — Montreal Canadiens

1952 — Detroit Red Wings

1951 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1950 — Detroit Red Wings

1949 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1948 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1947 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1946 — Montreal Canadiens

1945 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1944 — Montreal Canadiens

1943 — Detroit Red Wings

1942 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1941 — Boston Bruins

1940 — New York Rangers

1939 — Boston Bruins

1938 — Chicago Black Hawks

1937 — Detroit Red Wings

1936 — Detroit Red Wings

1935 — Montreal Maroons

1934 — Chicago Black Hawks

1933 — New York Rangers

1932 — Toronto Maple Leafs

1931 — Montreal Canadiens

1930 — Montreal Canadiens

1929 — Boston Bruins

1928 — New York Rangers

1927 — Ottawa Senators

1926 — Montreal Maroons

1925 — Victoria Cougars

1924 — Montreal Canadiens

1923 — Ottawa Senators

1922 — Toronto St. Patricks

1921 — Ottawa Senators

1920 — Ottawa Senators

1919 — No decision-x

1918 — Toronto Arenas

x-The series between Montreal and Seattle was called off because of an influenza epidemic.

