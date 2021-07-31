2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Spain 5, Ivory Coast 2OT

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 6:50 AM

Spain 5, Ivory Coast 2, OT

Spain 1 1 3 5
Ivory Coast 1 1 0 2

First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Bailly, (Gradel), 10th minute; 2, Spain, Olmo, 30th.

Second Half_3, Ivory Coast, Gradel, (Eboue), 90th+1; 4, Spain, Mir, 90th+4.

First Overtime_5, Spain, Oyarzabal, (penalty kick), 98th.

Second Overtime_6, Spain, Mir, (Olmo), 117th; 7, Spain, Mir, (Oyarzabal), 120th+1.

Yellow Cards_Olmo, Spain, 70th; Dabila, Ivory Coast, 74th; Garcia, Spain, 77th; Soler, Spain, 114th.

Referee_Jesus Valenzuela.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

