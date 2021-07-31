Spain 5, Ivory Coast 2OT

Spain 5, Ivory Coast 2, OT
|Spain
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|Ivory Coast
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Bailly, (Gradel), 10th minute; 2, Spain, Olmo, 30th.
Second Half_3, Ivory Coast, Gradel, (Eboue), 90th+1; 4, Spain, Mir, 90th+4.
First Overtime_5, Spain, Oyarzabal, (penalty kick), 98th.
Second Overtime_6, Spain, Mir, (Olmo), 117th; 7, Spain, Mir, (Oyarzabal), 120th+1.
Yellow Cards_Olmo, Spain, 70th; Dabila, Ivory Coast, 74th; Garcia, Spain, 77th; Soler, Spain, 114th.
Referee_Jesus Valenzuela.
