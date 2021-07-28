2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

South Korea 6, Honduras 0

South Korea 3 3 6
Honduras 0 0 0

First Half_1, South Korea, Ui-Jo, (penalty kick), 12th minute; 2, South Korea, Du-jae, (penalty kick), 19th; 3, South Korea, Ui-Jo, 45th+5.

Second Half_4, South Korea, Ui-Jo, (penalty kick), 52nd; 5, South Korea, Jin-ya, (Young-woo), 64th; 6, South Korea, Lee, (Dong-hyeon), 82nd.

Yellow Cards_Melendez Rosales, Honduras, 17th; Nunez, Honduras, 26th; Melendez, Honduras, 51st; Lee, South Korea, 65th.

Red Cards_Melendez Rosales, Honduras, 39th.

Referee_Georgi Nikolov Kabakov.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

