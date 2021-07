South American Soccer Champions

Copa America era 2021 — Argentina 1, Brazil 0 2019 — Brazil 3, Peru 1 2016 — Chile 0, Argentina…

Copa America era

2021 — Argentina 1, Brazil 0

2019 — Brazil 3, Peru 1

2016 — Chile 0, Argentina 0, Chile won 4-2 on penalty kicks

2015 — Chile 0, Argentina 0, Chile won 4-1 on penalty kicks

2011 — Uruguay 3, Paraguay 0

2007 — Brazil 3, Argentina 0

2004 — Brazil 2, Argentina 2, Brazil won 4-2 on penalty kicks

2001 — Colombia 1, Mexico 0

1999 — Brazil 3, Uruguay 0

1997 — Brazil 3, Bolivia 1

1995 — Uruguay 1, Brazil 1, Uruguay won 5-3 on penalty kicks

1993 — Argentina 2, Mexico 1

1991 — Argentina (round robin final)

1989 — Brazil (round robin final)

1987 — Uruguay 1, Chile 0

1983 — Uruguay defeated Brazil on 3-1 aggregate

1979 — Paraguay (won on 3-1 aggregate after splitting two games and tying 0-0 in playoff)

1975 — Peru (won playoff 1-0 after splitting two games)

South American championship era

1967 — Uruguay

1963 — Bolivia

1961 — Uruguay

1959 — Argentina

1957 — Argentina

1956 — Uruguay

1955 — Argentina

1953 — Paraguay

1949 — Brazil

1947 — Argentina

1946 — Argentina

1945 — Argentina

1942 — Uruguay

1941 — Argentina

1939 — Uruguay

1937 — Argentina

1935 — Uruguay

1929 — Argentina

1927 — Argentina

1926 — Uruguay

1925 — Argentina

1924 — Uruguay

1923 — Uruguay

1922 — Brazil

1921 — Argentina

1920 — Uruguay

1919 — Brazil

1917 — Uruguay

1916 — Uruguay

