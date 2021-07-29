South Africa 4, Germany 3
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Germany
|1
|2
|0
|0
|—
|3
South Africa_M. Cassiem 1, M. Guise-Brown 1, K. Horne 1, N. Spooner 1.
Germany_T. Herzbruch 1, C. Staib 1, L. Windfeder 1.
Green Cards_L. Muller, Germany, 0.
Yellow Cards_T. Hauke, Germany, 0. M. Cassiem, South Africa, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Javed Shaikh, India. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Martin Madden, Britain.
