South Africa 4, Germany 3 South Africa 2 0 1 1 — 4 Germany 1 2 0 0 — 3…

South Africa 4, Germany 3

South Africa 2 0 1 1 — 4 Germany 1 2 0 0 — 3

South Africa_M. Cassiem 1, M. Guise-Brown 1, K. Horne 1, N. Spooner 1.

Germany_T. Herzbruch 1, C. Staib 1, L. Windfeder 1.

Green Cards_L. Muller, Germany, 0.

Yellow Cards_T. Hauke, Germany, 0. M. Cassiem, South Africa, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Javed Shaikh, India. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Martin Madden, Britain.

