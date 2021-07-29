2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » South Africa 4, Germany 3

South Africa 4, Germany 3

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 12:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Africa 4, Germany 3

South Africa 2 0 1 1 4
Germany 1 2 0 0 3

South Africa_M. Cassiem 1, M. Guise-Brown 1, K. Horne 1, N. Spooner 1.

Germany_T. Herzbruch 1, C. Staib 1, L. Windfeder 1.

Green Cards_L. Muller, Germany, 0.

Yellow Cards_T. Hauke, Germany, 0. M. Cassiem, South Africa, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Javed Shaikh, India. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Martin Madden, Britain.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up