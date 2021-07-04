CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden says US 'coming back together' | When relief measures expire | WH to boost response in hot spots | DC-region vaccine data
Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 11:43 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.

The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston.

Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from the right side of the area in the 41st minute. The goal was confirmed by VAR Review.

The Rapids (5-3-2) tied it in the 58th minute when Michael Barrios settled Sam Vines’ cross, made a cutback into the middle of the area and finished a left-footed shot with a deflection.

