2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » San Jose shuts out…

San Jose shuts out Seattle 1-0 on Espinoza’s lone goal

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 8:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cristian Espinoza recorded the only goal of the match in the 45th minute and the San Jose Earthquakes blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0 Saturday.

Espinoza sealed the victory for the Earthquakes (4-7-5) with a shot, assisted by Florian Jungwirth.

The Sounders (9-3-5) outshot the Earthquakes 8-4. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Jt Marcinkowski saved all three shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Stefan Cleveland saved two of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Earthquakes visit the Portland Timbers and the Sounders host Dallas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up