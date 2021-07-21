Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Sallói’s stoppage-time goal gives KC 1-1 tie with San Jose

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 11:23 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored in stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Sallói tapped in a rebound in the fourth minute of injury time. Johnny Russell banged a free kick off the crossbar and into the back of goalkeeper James Marcinkowski and Sallói beat two teammates to the ball for the finish from point-blank range.

Sporting (8-3-3) is unbeaten — with eight wins — in 11 regular-season home matches dating to October 2020. Kansas City last had a longer regular-season unbeaten run at home when it went 24 games without a loss at Children’s Mercy Park from June 2016 to September 2017.

Nathan Cardoso, who signed with the Earthquakes (3-7-4) on June 25, scored his first MLS goal to make it 1-0 in the 53rd minute.

San Jose is winless in 10 games. The ’Quakes have managed to draw consecutive matches after taking just one point in its previous seven games.

