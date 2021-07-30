2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
ROC 3, United States 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-19)

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 11:43 PM

ROC_Spiker-N. Goncharova (24-37) (won-total attempts); Blocker-E. Startseva (3-12), I. Koroleva (3-12), I. Fetisova (3-11), A. Fedorovtseva (2-3); Server-I. Koroleva (1-11), I. Voronkova (2-21), A. Fedorovtseva (3-13); Scorer-N. Goncharova (26-55).

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (5-14), K. Robinson (5-15), J. Thompson (5-12) (won-total attempts); Blocker-C. Ogbogu (2-8), H. Washington (1-12), J. Larson (2-5), J. Poulter (1-9), J. Thompson (1-2); Server-A. Drews (0-4), C. Ogbogu (0-5), F. Akinradewo (0-3), H. Washington (0-6), J. Larson (0-10), K. Hill (0-5), K. Robinson (1-6), M. Bartsch-Hackley (0-3), M. Hancock (0-1), J. Poulter (0-5), J. Thompson (0-4); Scorer-J. Larson (7-29).

Referees_Vladimir Simonovic, Serbia. Hernan Casamiquela, Argentina. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

