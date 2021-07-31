2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Raveloson scores on bicycle kick, Galaxy beat Timbers 4-1

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 12:32 AM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring with a bicycle kick in the 27th minute and the LA Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Friday night.

Jeremy Ebobisse tied it for the Timbers (6-8-1) two minutes later, but the Galaxy (9-6-1) retook the lead for good in the 34th minute on Víctor Vázquez’s header from behind the 6-yard box.

Steve Clark conceded a penalty to Kévin Cabral, and Sacha Kljestan converted from the spot in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1.

Samuel Grandsir capped the scoring for Los Angeles in the 56th minute.

