Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Rangers agree to terms…

Rangers agree to terms on 1-year deal with F Julien Gauthier

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract.

President and general manager Chris Drury announced the agreement on Friday.

Gauthier played in 30 games with the Rangers this past season, collecting two goals and six assists. He scored his first career NHL goal on Feb. 10 against Boston.

The 23-year-old has skated in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with Carolina and the Rangers. He has two goals and nine assists.

The Quebec native was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina last year. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes as the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

Federal banking oversight agency wants banks to help the un-banked

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up