Przybylko scores on late tap-in, Union tie Inter Miami 1-1

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 9:45 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Sunday night.

Philadelphia (6-4-6), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in its last four.

Quinn Sullivan’s cross was deflected by goalkeeper Nick Marsman but Przybylko was waiting near the far post for the empty-netter from point-blank range.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami (2-8-3) in the 71st minute.

Miami snapped a six-game losing streak, but is winless in seven straight since beating Cincinnati 3-2 on May 16 and has scored just two goals in that span.

