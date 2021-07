Premier League club Everton suspends player amid police case

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) β€” Everton has suspended a player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club said Tuesday. The…

The northwest-England team did not identify the player or any details about the police case.

β€œThe club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time,” Everton said in a statement.

Everton players are in pre-season training. The team opens its Premier League campaign against Southampton on Aug. 14.

