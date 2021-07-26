2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Sports » Poland 3, Italy 0…

Poland 3, Italy 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-20)

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Poland 3, Italy 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-20)

Poland_Spiker-B. Kurek (12-19), M. Bieniek (3-5), W. Leon Venero (14-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-F. Drzyzga (0-3), M. Bieniek (0-10), W. Leon Venero (1-4), P. Nowakowski (2-12); Server-B. Kurek (2-17), M. Bieniek (2-13), W. Leon Venero (3-12), A. Sliwka (1-12); Scorer-W. Leon Venero (18-42).

Italy_Spiker-I. Zaytsev (7-16), O. Juantorena (9-17) (won-total attempts); Blocker-G. Galassi (1-8), M. Piano (0-3), S. Anzani (0-9), R. Sbertoli (2-4); Server-I. Zaytsev (0-12), G. Galassi (0-9), S. Anzani (0-12), R. Sbertoli (1-10), O. Juantorena (0-10), A. Michieletto (0-10), L. Vettori (0-1); Scorer-O. Juantorena (9-31).

Referees_Paulo Turci, Brazil. Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Heike Kraft, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up