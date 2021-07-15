Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Philippines goalkeeper in hospital…

Philippines goalkeeper in hospital ‘on the mend’ from COVID

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge reported he is “slowly on the mend” from COVID-19 though he remained hospitalized Thursday.

Birmingham, Etheridge’s team in England, announced Wednesday that Etheridge was receiving treatment in the hospital. He had recently reported back to the second-division club for pre-season training.

“I’m feeling stronger today,” the 31-year-old Etheridge wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. “I will put a more detailed message out in due course but I just wanted to let everyone know I’m slowly on the mend.”

The accompanying photo, which Birmingham tweeted, showed Etheridge sitting upright with what appeared to be an oxygen tube in his nose.

Neither Etheridge nor Birmingham have said if he has been vaccinated.

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer told club media he was relieved to hear that Etheridge’s condition is improving.

“Today was the first time in a while that we’ve heard he’s on the right direction in getting better, which is good, because when you hear it’s a bit worse, bit worse, bit worse, it becomes worrying then,” Bowyer said. “Hopefully we can get him out of the hospital and back home and then back to us.”

Etheridge made 43 appearances for the Blues last year after three seasons with Cardiff.

He was born in London to an English father and Filipino mother. He made his international debut in 2008 at the age of 18.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA scraps original EHR deployment plan after strategic review details widespread challenges

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up