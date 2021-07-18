Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021

Sunday
At Keene Trace Golf Club
Nicholasville, Ky.
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
Purse: $3.5 Million
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
x-won on the sixth playoff hole

x-Seamus Power (300), $630,000 65-68-67-67_267

J.T. Poston (165), $381,500 65-66-66-70_267

Anirban Lahiri (93), $206,500 68-67-68-65_268

Sam Ryder (93), $206,500 66-69-68-65_268

Ryan Armour (53), $115,938 65-67-69-68_269

James Hahn (53), $115,938 69-70-60-70_269

Luke List (53), $115,938 65-68-65-71_269

Henrik Norlander (53), $115,938 68-68-66-67_269

Mito Pereira (53), $115,938 67-70-65-67_269

Patrick Rodgers (53), $115,938 68-67-67-67_269

Joseph Bramlett (34), $77,875 65-67-67-71_270

Bo Hoag (34), $77,875 66-68-67-69_270

David Lingmerth (34), $77,875 65-70-65-70_270

Taylor Pendrith, $77,875 65-68-69-68_270

Beau Hossler (30), $58,625 67-68-69-67_271

Adam Schenk (30), $58,625 66-69-67-69_271

Brian Stuard (30), $58,625 64-69-70-68_271

Josh Teater (30), $58,625 69-67-69-66_271

Michael Gligic (29), $49,875 67-68-71-66_272

Rafael Campos (25), $38,325 70-66-71-66_273

David Hearn (25), $38,325 67-67-67-72_273

Jim Herman (25), $38,325 67-70-65-71_273

Mark Hubbard (25), $38,325 66-69-70-68_273

Satoshi Kodaira (25), $38,325 68-69-68-68_273

Ben Taylor (25), $38,325 67-69-68-69_273

Mark Anderson (19), $26,075 69-69-69-67_274

Jason Dufner (19), $26,075 67-69-65-73_274

Charl Schwartzel (19), $26,075 71-68-68-67_274

Kevin Tway (19), $26,075 69-71-67-67_274

Vincent Whaley (19), $26,075 69-67-69-69_274

Greg Chalmers (14), $20,475 66-71-67-71_275

Robert Garrigus (14), $20,475 69-70-71-65_275

Wilco Nienaber, $20,475 68-71-69-67_275

Roger Sloan (14), $20,475 69-71-68-67_275

Davis Thompson, $20,475 67-70-71-67_275

Bo Van Pelt (14), $20,475 67-72-66-70_275

Derek Ernst (11), $16,625 69-66-66-75_276

Sahith Theegala, $16,625 69-71-70-66_276

Nick Watney (11), $16,625 69-66-70-71_276

Dominic Bozzelli (10), $14,875 70-65-73-69_277

Tom Lewis (10), $14,875 69-71-72-65_277

Bobby Bai, $12,425 66-71-68-73_278

Paul Barjon, $12,425 71-69-65-73_278

David Gazzolo, $12,425 70-68-71-69_278

Cameron Percy (8), $12,425 67-69-71-71_278

Vaughn Taylor (8), $12,425 65-72-72-69_278

Will Grimmer, $9,287 64-74-71-70_279

Wes Roach (5), $9,287 71-69-71-68_279

Greyson Sigg, $9,287 68-71-69-71_279

J.J. Spaun (5), $9,287 71-69-69-70_279

Austin Cook (5), $9,287 69-68-70-72_279

Ted Potter, Jr. (5), $9,287 69-68-68-74_279

Ryan Brehm (4), $8,239 70-66-75-69_280

Bronson Burgoon (4), $8,239 69-69-70-72_280

Scott Harrington (4), $8,239 65-75-70-70_280

Lee Hodges, $8,239 67-71-67-75_280

Camilo Villegas (4), $8,239 71-69-72-68_280

J.J. Henry (3), $7,910 72-68-71-70_281

Richard S. Johnson (3), $7,910 69-70-73-69_281

Ben Martin (3), $7,910 66-69-74-72_281

Davis Riley, $7,910 68-70-69-74_281

Ricky Barnes (3), $7,595 69-70-71-72_282

Jason Bohn (3), $7,595 68-68-74-72_282

Jonathan Byrd (3), $7,595 68-72-72-70_282

MJ Daffue, $7,595 70-68-71-73_282

Shawn Stefani (3), $7,595 67-71-69-75_282

David Pastore, $7,315 73-67-72-71_283

Trey Shirley, $7,315 70-69-73-71_283

Nick Taylor (2), $7,315 71-69-72-71_283

Rob Oppenheim (2), $7,140 70-69-72-73_284

Zack Sucher (2), $7,140 70-69-72-73_284

Brice Garnett (2), $7,000 71-69-71-74_285

Michael Kim (2), $7,000 69-71-71-74_285

Andrew Loupe, $6,895 71-67-73-75_286

K.J. Choi (2), $6,790 71-68-73-75_287

Stephen Stallings Jr., $6,790 67-73-71-76_287

