Pepi notches hat trick, FC Dallas blanks Galaxy 4-0

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:34 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Led by Ricardo Pepi’s three-goal performance, Dallas secured a 4-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Pepi notched the first goal for Dallas (3-7-5) in the 27th minute, assisted by Andres Ricaurte. Pepi put Dallas ahead 2-0 in the 44th minute.

Pepi gave Dallas a 3-0 advantage in the 50th minute, assisted by Szabolcs Schon. Jader Obrian sealed the victory for Dallas in the 88th minute, assisted by Justin Che.

The Galaxy (8-6-1) outshot Dallas 12-7, with four shots on goal to five for Dallas.

Jimmy Maurer saved all four shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved one of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy.

Dallas’ next match is Saturday on the road against Sporting Kansas City. The Galaxy host the Portland Timbers on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

