2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Home » Sports » Ottawa Senators give head…

Ottawa Senators give head coach D.J. Smith 2-year extension

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OTTAWA (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have signed head coach D.J. Smith to a two-year extension.

The club announced the deal Wednesday. It will keep the 44-year-old Smith behind the bench through the 2023-24 season. The team also holds an option for the following year.

Smith, a former assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, was hired by the Senators in May 2019. He has a 48-62-17 record over his first two seasons at the helm. Ottawa finished ahead of only Vancouver in the seven-team, all-Canadian North Division last season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

DoD looking into what happens if the most important briefcase in the world goes missing

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

Biden administration to expand Buy American requirements for many products

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up