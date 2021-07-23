2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Orlando Pride coach Marc Skinner resigns

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 8:49 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Pride coach Marc Skinner has resigned to pursue another coaching position.

Pride assistant coach Carl Green also stepped down, but will coach the National Women’s Soccer League team Saturday night at home for a game against OL Reign.

The Pride said Friday it will announce an interim coach soon.

Skinner joined the Pride in early 2019 and was 9-23-11 as coach.

“I have no doubt that this club will go from strength to strength with the new ownership in place and the values that the team have worked hard to develop,” Skinner said in a statement released by the team.

