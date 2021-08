Sunday Men Greco-Roman 60kg 1/8 Finals Kenichiro Fumita, Japan, def. Abdelkarim Fergat, Algeria, 8-0, Technical Superiority. Greco-Roman 130kg 1/8 Finals…

Sunday

Men

Greco-Roman 60kg

1/8 Finals

Kenichiro Fumita, Japan, def. Abdelkarim Fergat, Algeria, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Greco-Roman 130kg

1/8 Finals

Riza Kayaalp, Turkey, def. Mantas Knystautas, Lithuania, 5-0, 0-1, Points.

Women

Freestyle 76kg

1/8 Finals

Adeline Maria Gray, United States, def. Zaineb Sghaier, Tunisia, 8-0, Pin.

