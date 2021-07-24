Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 9:00 PM

All Times ET

Group E

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 4
Canada 2 1 1 0 3 2 3
Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Chile 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group F

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 2 1 1 0 8 3 3
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 13 6 3
China 2 0 1 1 4 9 1
Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 1

Group G

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 2 4
Australia 2 1 0 1 4 5 2
United States 2 1 0 1 6 4 2
New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Saturday, July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 4 a.m.

United States vs Australia 4 a.m.

Chile vs Japan 7 a.m.

Canada vs Britain 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs China 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs Zambia 7:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal 7 a.m.

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 4 a.m.

Semifinal 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 4 a.m.

Gold Medal 10 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Medal Ceremony 1 a.m.

