2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » Sports » Olympic Women's Soccer Glance

Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 9:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times ET

Group E

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 4
Canada 2 1 1 0 3 2 3
Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Chile 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group F

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 2 1 1 0 8 3 3
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 13 6 3
China 2 0 1 1 4 9 1
Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 1

Group G

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 2 4
Australia 2 1 0 1 4 5 2
United States 2 1 0 1 6 4 2
New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Saturday, July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 4 a.m.

United States vs Australia 4 a.m.

Chile vs Japan 7 a.m.

Canada vs Britain 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs China 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs Zambia 7:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal 7 a.m.

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 4 a.m.

Semifinal 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 4 a.m.

Gold Medal 10 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Medal Ceremony 1 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up