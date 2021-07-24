2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 9:00 PM

All Times GMT

Group E

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 4
Canada 2 1 1 0 3 2 3
Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Chile 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group F

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 2 1 1 0 8 3 3
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 13 6 3
China 2 0 1 1 4 9 1
Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 1

Group G

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 2 4
Australia 2 1 0 1 4 5 2
United States 2 1 0 1 6 4 2
New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Saturday, July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 0800 GMT

United States vs Australia 0800 GMT

Chile vs Japan 1100 GMT

Canada vs Britain 1100 GMT

Netherlands vs China 1130 GMT

Brazil vs Zambia 1130 GMT

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 0900 GMT

Quarterfinal 1000 GMT

Quarterfinal 1100 GMT

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 0800 GMT

Semifinal 1100 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 0800 GMT

Friday, August 6

Gold Medal 0200 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0500 GMT

