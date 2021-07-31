2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Weightlifting Results

July 31, 2021, 12:48 AM

Saturday

Men

81kg

Group B

1. Erkand Qerimaj, Albania (1, 157-346; 1, 181-399), 338 kg.-745 pounds.

2. Amur Salim Ramadhan Al-Kanjari, Oman (3, 140-309; 2, 177-390), 317-699.

3. Cameron David McTaggart, New Zealand (2, 140-309; 3, 175-386), 315-694.

4. Ramzi Bahloul, Tunisia (4, 136-300; 4, 164-362), 300-661.

96kg

Group B

1. Olfides Saez Vera, Cuba (1, 156-344; 1, 203-448), 359 kg.-791 pounds.

2. Cyrille Tchatchet II, IOC Refugee Olympic Team (3, 155-342; 2, 195-430), 350-772.

3. Theodoros Iakovidis, Greece (2, 156-344; 3, 182-401), 338-745.

4. Christian Amoah, Ghana (4, 145-320; 5, 170-375), 315-694.

5. Mohammed K H Hamada, Palestine (5, 137-302; 4, 173-381), 310-683.

